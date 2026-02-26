Boracay ranks 6th in Asia in travel platform awards

THE 2026 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Beaches awards have been released, celebrating the world’s most beloved shores based on traveler reviews and ratings.

The Philippines secured a spot in the Asia category.

Boracay’s White Beach ranked No. 6 among Asia’s best beaches. The platform described it as having “soft white sand, turquoise waters, and amazing sunsets.”

The island holds a 4.4 overall rating from 6,635 reviews.

Travelers cited activities such as scuba diving, full-day tours, nature and wildlife experiences, water tours, and easy access to beachfront dining and nightlife.

Thailand’s Banana Beach topped the global rankings this year.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards recognize the highest-rated destinations and experiences worldwide based on 12 months of traveler feedback. (JMT)