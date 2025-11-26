Borbon council approves P80M aid for earthquake, typhoon recovery

THE Municipal Council of Borbon has approved an ordinance authorizing the use of over P80 million in financial assistance received from national agencies, local governments, and private donors for recovery and development programs affected by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake and Typhoon Tino.

Vice Mayor Brino Sepulveda shared copies of the ordinance on his Facebook account on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The measure allows the local government unit (LGU) to formally utilize the aid for targeted programs, including community assistance and rehabilitation of affected areas.

The council stressed that the ordinance ensures the orderly, transparent, and lawful disbursement of funds in compliance with existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules.

Sepulveda said the next step now lies with the municipal mayor.

“Let’s wait for the Municipal Mayor for the implementation and proper disbursement of the National and Local Government Financial Assistance Programs," Sepulveda said.

The ordinance lists over P80 million in aid intended for disaster response, rehabilitation of earthquake-hit areas, and support for affected families and neighboring LGUs. Copies of the ordinance were also submitted to the Cebu Sangguniang Panlalawigan Secretariat. (CDF)