Borbon Mayor, Wife, 5 Others Face Charges

BORBON Mayor Noel Dotillos, his wife, and four other incumbent and former municipal officials are facing multiple charges for allegedly hiring the mayor’s wife as a rural health officer even after the expiration of her contract.

Dotillos is also accused of disbursing an anniversary bonus in 2019 despite the lack of a required appropriation ordinance or approved supplemental appropriation.

Dotillos, and five other respondents are facing charges of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a public official for violations of Section 305(a) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, Section 3(e) of RA 3019, and Section 4(a) of RA 6713, before the Office of the Ombudsman in Central Visayas. The Ombudsman received a copy of the complaint on June 28, 2024.

The other respondents named in the nine-page complaint affidavit are Borbon Municipal Treasurer Noel Enriquez, retired Municipal Budget Officer Teresita Cabahug, Municipal Budget Officer Charmaine Marie Alpino, Municipal Accountant Liezel Brian, and Municipal Health Officer Corazon Dotillos.

The complainant, a resident of the town, claimed that Corazon, the wife of Mayor Dotillos, continued her employment after the expiration of her contract, deeming it “illegal and usurpation of official function,” as her employment was without the approval of the municipal council of Borbon.

Dotillos, with the approval of the municipal council, hired his wife, Corazon, a medical doctor, as a contractual employee in 2022.

Upon the expiration of her service contract, the municipal council passed another resolution in 2023 authorizing the mayor to enter into and sign a contract of service with Corazon.

However, after the expiration of the six-month contract, Corazon continued to act as a rural health officer.

Cuico said Corazon’s continued employment and exercise of the power of a municipal health officer is already illegal.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Dotillos for comment through his office’s landline number but has yet to receive a response as of press time.

Release of anniversary bonus

Cuico also claimed that on March 28, 2019, the Office of the Mayor of Borbon, Cebu, disbursed an anniversary bonus signed by Dotillos and Cabahug.

Cuico said the disbursement was made without the required ordinance, thus violating Section 305(a) and Section 321 of RA 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Cuico did not specify the amount of the anniversary bonus involved.

Although Dotillos’ legal counsel said they are willing to present additional witnesses and evidence “as the exigency of this case arises.” / CDF