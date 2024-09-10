Borbon’s mental care okayed by Philhealth

THE Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Borbon town has become the first PhilHealth-accredited Outpatient Mental Health Package (OMHP) provider in Central Visayas.

While many mental health resources are concentrated in big cities, Borbon, located in northern Cebu, has been making mental health a priority, offering more accessible services to its residents and to people from nearby towns.

“We are proud, happy to say that LGU Borbon has been a leading LGU since the pandemic or pre-pandemic time. They have been servicing our mentally challenged members,” said Philhealth Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto, during a press conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The OMHP is a government-sponsored program designed to improve access to mental health services providing coverage for mental health consultations, diagnoses and treatments, including medication, psychotherapy, and psychosocial support.

In addition to the OMHP, Borbon RHU has also been accredited for four other health packages: PhilHealth KonSulTa, Maternity Care, TB DOTS, and Animal Bite Treatment.

These certifications are valid until the end of 2024.

Borbon RHU expressed its commitment to provide quality healthcare and highlighted the positive impact of its partnership with PhilHealth on the health of Borbon residents.

During the contract signing with PhilHealth, Borbon was represented by Municipal Health Officer Corazon Dotillo and Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) President Nico Dotillos who signed on behalf of Mayor Noel Dotillos.

PhilHealth granted accreditation to Borbon’s RHU as the first OMHP provider in Central Visayas after Borbon’s facility completed all requirements stipulated in the state health insurer’s Circular No. 2023-0018.

“So far it’s the LGU Borbon and many facilities are to follow. That is why we will disseminate the list of facilities soon that will be accredited with the mental health programs… We are also eyeing VSMMC (Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center) because of the behavioral department to enroll or to be accredited,” Cabrieta said.

The OMHP was introduced by PhilHealth in October 2023. It consists of two different package rates: P9,000 for General Mental Health Services and P16,000 per person annually for Specialty Mental Health Services.

“We are paying the facility P9,000 for the entire session for them. It’s already acceptable and very exciting to disseminate this information for all the members in Borbon and neighboring towns,” said Cabrieta.

Cabrieta also said other accredited facilities will be announced soon after completing the requirements. / CDF