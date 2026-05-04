Bored this summer? Try these unique hobbies

It’s never too late to pick up a hobby and research suggests it might be more essential than we think, especially as we grow older.

In a 2024 publication, Harvard Health Publishing reported that having a hobby is closely linked to happiness and overall well-being. The findings draw from a large-scale study involving more than 93,000 people across 16 countries, including the United States, Japan and China. Participants, all aged 65 and older, were followed over several years, with researchers tracking their health, habits and quality of life.

Across cultures, the results were consistent: those who engaged in hobbies reported better health, higher life satisfaction, and fewer symptoms of depression compared to those who did not.

While the study does not establish direct causation, it highlights something just as meaningful — what hobbies naturally bring into people’s lives. They create space for creativity, connection and a sense of purpose.

So this summer, it’s not too late to start one.

With Cebu becoming increasingly active and social, there’s likely a community for almost any hobby you can think of, no matter how niche. After all, a craft is a craft.

Some unique hobbies to try:

Ballet

A graceful yet physically demanding art form that builds strength, discipline, and body awareness even for adult beginners.

DJing

With AI-generated beats taking over the internet, it’s time people step up and reclaim the space. Blending tracks, reading the crowd, and curating sound, DJing is both a technical skill and a creative outlet.

Bird watching

Don’t laugh, this is actually a slow, mindful hobby that connects you with nature while sharpening observation and patience.

Archery

A precision-based activity that combines focus, control and calm, often described as meditative in motion. Katniss Everdeen did not raise quitters!

Gardening

Tending to plants isn’t just for mobile games, it’s also rewarding in real life. Touch some grass, literally. Nurturing plants from seed to bloom offers a sense of routine, patience, and quiet fulfillment.

Bouldering

Show the world what you’re capable of! A form of indoor rock climbing that challenges both physical strength and problem-solving skills.

Junk journaling

A creative way to document life using scraps, photos, and found objects. Go as messy as you can — even receipts, movie tickets or anything you’ve been collecting in your handbag.

Aerial silks

A performance art that involves climbing and posing on suspended fabric, equal parts strength, flexibility, and expression.

Tea sommelier

Learn the nuances of tea — from origin to flavor profiles — turning every cup into a sensory experience.

Social dancing (salsa, bachata, kizomba, swing and more)

A fun, social way to move your body while meeting new people and connecting through rhythm.

Roller skating

It’s undeniably chic — getting your feet moving while dressing up. We’ve all seen those content creators exuding a different kind of confidence when they do it. Maybe it’s time you try it too! S