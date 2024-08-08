Boredom sparks septuagenarian’s return to school with 3 grandchildren in Lapu-Lapu

BORED at home, Paciencia Sagarino wanted to learn to write and read in English.

To achieve this, the 70-year-old grandmother decided to enroll in the Alternative Learning System (ALS) class in her place in Barangay Caw-oy, Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City.

She is now attending classes alongside her three grandchildren, who are also enrolled in the ALS program.

Sagarino told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, that financial difficulties forced her to stop her education 61 years ago, at age nine, when she was in the fourth grade.

“Gusto unta ko moeskwela, pero akong mga ginikanan wa gyuy suportar nako. Kami 11 ka igsuon wala gyud mi ka eskwela og tarung (I wanted to go to school, but my parents never supported me. There were 11 of us siblings, and none of us were able to get a proper education),” said Sagarino said in a phone interview.

Sagarino further said that the other reason she couldn’t progress to another grade level was that the primary school in her area only offered classes up to Grade 4 in the past.

As a child, she dreamed of becoming a teacher.

ALS volunteer teacher Rene Monsales, in a separate interview, said Sagarino is his oldest student so far.

“When classes started on July 29, she enrolled. I thought she went here to drop off her grandchildren. Then, she later asked me, ‘Why am I not on the list of enrollees, sir?’” Monsales said in Cebuano.

Monsales was amazed by Sagarino’s determination, saying the grandmother’s story opened his eyes to the significance of having ALS program.

“ALS is important regardless of your age. We all know that education is a right of every individual,” he said.

Monsales described Sagarino as an attentive student during discussions, and she also actively competes with younger students in activities.

One of Sagarino’s grandchildren, Ruffa Mae Sagarino, said she fully supports her grandmother.

“I was overflowing with joy when I found out that my grandmother wanted to go to school. Aside from her Bible study, she has no other things to do at home. At first, I did not believe her, but now I am beyond proud, and our family is in full support,” said Ruffa Mae, who is not an ALS student.

According to Monsales, Sagarino will complete her ALS classes in May 2025 and has classes every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sagarino said she wants to encourage the youth to continue their studies and get a degree, as it is one of the keys to a stable job.

She added that age is never a hindrance to education.

“Ayaw og kauwaw bisan dako nakag edad, unya gamay ka og grado. Dili na angay ikauwaw (Don’t be ashamed, even if you’re older and enrolled in a lower grade. There’s no need to be embarrassed),” said Sagarino. / DPC