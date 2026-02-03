Borromeo, Smith talk preparation, purpose ahead of MUPH

Cebu once again commands attention in the national pageant conversation as two seasoned queens step back into the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) arena — this time, with clarity, courage and a deeper sense of purpose.

During the Sashing and Media Presentation held at a hotel and resort in Cebu on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, the MUPH Cebu Organization formally appointed Nicole Yance Borromeo as Cebu Province’s representative and Apriel Smith as Cebu City’s bet. Their return did not come as a surprise to Cebuanos and pageant enthusiasts alike, these are women whose roots, stories and growth have long been intertwined with Cebu.

Apriel on coming home to herself

For Apriel, saying yes this season came after years of distance, reflection and quiet rebuilding.

“I’ve been through a lot,” she admitted. Now working as an overseas Filipino worker in Singapore for nearly three years, Apriel found space to learn — not just professionally, but personally. “Working abroad isn’t easy. As an independent woman, you have to be strong. I’ve met people from different cultures and it opened my mind.” Her return to pageantry comes six years after her last major stint — one marked by the chaos of the pandemic.

She previously represented Cebu at Binibining Pilipinas 2016, went on to win the inaugural Binibining Cebu title in 2017 and placed in the Top 16 of MUPH 2020. This time, she comes back grounded.

“I thought about my younger self — the little Apriel who dreamed of becoming a beauty queen. I realized I wanted to do this not just for a title, but to honor how far I’ve come.”

Once candid about her struggles with communication and confidence, Apriel now sees her former weaknesses as fuel. “English isn’t my first language and I wasn’t always conversational,” she shared. “But that pushed me to work harder. This is Apriel Smith 3.0.”

Her advocacy is deeply rooted in sports, shaped by her formative years at Abellana National School. Having experienced bullying, Apriel found refuge and growth when she joined the volleyball team. Through teamwork and camaraderie, her confidence blossomed — something she now hopes to pass on to others.

“No matter what people see or say, don’t let them bring you down,” she said. “Stand up for yourself. When you know your self-worth, no one can take it away from you. Don’t stop believing in yourself because at the end of the day, it’s just you and your journey.”

Nicole on the power of encouragement

Nicole’s edge, she said, is not just her international experience—having crowned her journey as a Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winner and Miss International 2023 third runner-up — but the way those experiences reshaped her spirit.

“My real edge is my ability to encourage people,” she shared. “To make them feel seen, heard and safe.” She speaks openly about once competing from a place of insecurity. “I used to beat myself up, thinking that’s how you become better. But growth doesn’t have to come from self-criticism. It can come from love.”

Not long ago, Nicole hit what she calls her rock bottom. Healing came through art — writing, creating and letting emotions pour out when words felt insufficient. That journey now informs her advocacy: **art therapy**, particularly for soldiers experiencing trauma and PTSD.

“You’re not defined by your pain or your insecurities,” she said. “The world is just waiting for you to come alive.” At the core of her confidence is home. “Yes, this is a competition — but it’s also a celebration of where you’re from. My edge is Cebu.”

United preparation, shared strength

Cebu’s support system has rallied behind both queens. According to MUPH Cebu local director Irma Payod-Bitzer and creative director Danny Booc, the preparation has been a community effort.

“Designers, makeup artists, creatives — everyone guided one another and volunteered to help. Cebu is very united when it comes to support,” said Booc. “We decided not to do a pageant because of what happened to Cebu,” she shared.

“We wanted women who are truly rooted here. Apriel is the first-ever Bb. Cebu titleholder in 2016 and Nicole was Sinulog Festival Queen in 2019. They’re not just residents of Cebu but someone that can represent them with a heart. That was our determining factor.”

For Apriel, preparation this time is holistic. “It’s not just physical. It’s emotional, mental and financial. I’m honoring my pace — choosing clarity over pressure, respecting my body instead of pushing it to extremes. I’m showing up as a queen to myself first and then for others.”

Nicole echoed the sentiment, sharing how meaningful the journey feels this time around. “The first person who knew I was joining was Gabbi (MUPH Cebu 2025 winner). It felt full circle — we go way back. Being able to succeed her, to represent the province alongside Apriel, feels incredibly special.”

Surrounded by a team she fully trusts — and buoyed by family support — Nicole feels the weight of the crown as both honor and responsibility. “It would be a disservice not to give my best. Cebu, I promise you won’t regret this.”

Why Miss Universe Philippines

Asked why she should wear the crown, Nicole answered with unfiltered honesty. “I believe everyone has a spiritual gift — a superpower. Mine is encouragement. I want to be a safe space. When people feel safe, they bring out their best.” She hopes to be the kind of woman others look at and think, “If she can do it, so can I.”

Apriel’s answer was equally rooted in truth. “I’m not just representing a destination — I’m representing a journey. My word is ‘padayon’ — to keep going, even when the path is uncertain.” For her, the Miss Universe Philippines stage is a calling shaped by humility, growth and quiet strength. ”I just want to say to the universe that with humility and confidence be ready because I am.”

During the sashing ceremony, the reigning Miss Universe Philippines Cebu titleholders were also present, led by MUPH Cebu 2025 Gabriella Mai Carballo and MUPH Cebu Tourism 2025 Chella Grace Falconer. Joining them were first runner-up AJ Queniahan of Santa Fe and third runner-up Jamie Javier. S