Borromeo, Smith to represent Philippines in global pageants

JUST days after the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation on May 2, 2026, Cebu Province’s Nicole Borromeo and Cebu City’s Apriel Smith earned new national titles.

Borromeo was crowned as the first-ever Miss Worldwide Philippines 2026, while Smith was hailed Miss Charm Philippines 2026, with both set to represent the country in their respective international pageants.

No official runners-up were announced during the coronation, as several candidates instead received international titles, including newly introduced ones. Marian Arellano was named the inaugural Miss Tourism Worldwide Philippines, while Allyson Hetland earned the title of Miss Supranational Philippines. Ysabella Ysmael was named Miss Cosmo Philippines and Jenrose Javier was crowned Miss Eco International Philippines.

Meanwhile, Bea Millan-Windorski of La Union was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026 and is set to compete in Puerto Rico later this year. / JAT