Bo’s Coffee introduces ‘Premium Matcha Series’

BO’S Coffee, a leading name in Philippine coffee culture, is highlighting their Matcha series, a collection of premium beverages crafted with Japanese matcha powder sourced from Japan.

This venture into the popular world of matcha is fueled by Bo’s Coffee’s commitment to offer authentic and varied options, catering to the discerning tastes of its customers.

Bo’s Coffee takes distinct pride in its sourcing process, obtaining pure matcha powder from the picturesque Suizawa region. Suizawa, nestled at the base of the Suzuka mountains, boasts a time-honored tradition of cultivating the finest tea leaves for over 170 years.

Japan’s dedication to growing high-quality tea leaves translates into an unparalleled matcha taste. This commitment to excellence ensures that each cup of Bo’s Coffee’s Matcha series reflects the true essence of this revered Japanese beverage.

Bo’s Coffee is thrilled to present its premium Matcha Series, now available in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu, promising a journey of authentic flavors: Iced Matcha Latte, Hot Matcha Latte and Matcha Freeze.