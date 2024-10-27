Bo's Coffee set to enter North America

HOMEGROWN coffee chain Bo’s Coffee is gearing up to expand into North America, with plans to open its first branch in the Greater Toronto Area in Canada next year.

The move marks Bo’s Coffee’s debut in the region, following its successful overseas presence in the Middle East, where it currently operates 16 stores in Doha and four stores in Dubai.

“We have a memorandum of agreement with partners in Toronto, and we’re hoping to open next year after finding the right location during our upcoming visit,” said Bo’s Coffee chief executive officer Steve Benitez, in an interview on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

The Cebuano-founded company is aiming to open in 10 countries over the next 10 years. Bo’s was founded in 1996 in Cebu.

Benitez noted that Bo’s Coffee brings its Philippine Coffee Origins to all its international branches—a strategy aimed at introducing Filipino coffee to a global audience. The Philippine Coffee Origins are 100 percent single-origin coffee beans locally sourced from Sagada, Benguet, Mt. Kitanglad, Mt. Matutum and Mt. Apo.

“We believe in supporting homegrown coffee and helping Filipino farmers through fair trade practices,” said Bo’s Coffee senior vice president-chief operating officer Rachel Fallarme. “Our goal is to put Philippine coffee on the global map because we believe our beans are world-class.”

Additionally, Bo’s overseas presence also offers a platform for artisan Filipino products to gain visibility on the international stage.

“They go there not because it’s homegrown but because they enjoy the coffee. Filipinos feel at home, and locals genuinely appreciate the flavors,” he said.

Bo’s Coffee plans to close 2024 with 156 stores, adding 35 new locations by year’s end.

Currently, it operates 138 branches nationwide. The coffee chain eyes an additional 50 branches to open in 2025, including overseas, both company-owned and franchised.

Bo’s is focusing on opening more locations in Metro Manila and strengthening its foothold in Northern Luzon. The company said franchising will play a key role in the brand’s continued growth, with new locations planned in priority regions like Metro Manila, Central Visayas and Southern Luzon.

To support Bo’s robust growth, Benitez said the company has invested in two coffee mills, one in Benguet and another in South Cotabato to strengthen its supply chain and community support.

Benitez was in Cebu to launch the Paskong Pinoy menu and welcome the holiday season with its Paskong Pinoy 2024: A Celebration of Filipino Flavors at their flagship Capitol Tribute Store in Cebu.

Bo’s brought back its holiday beverage tradition, the crowd-favorite Dark Mocha Macadamia Froccino, alongside its new Choc Nut Series created in partnership with the iconic Filipino confectionery brand featuring the Choc Nut Mocha Froccino, Iced Choc Nut Latte and Hot Choc Nut Latte. / KOC