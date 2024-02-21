Bosconians dominate in CVFA U-19 Qualifiers

BOSCONIAN schools Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and Don Bosco Boys’ Home (DBBH) Liloan are at the top of Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) Under-19 Qualifiers following dominant victories on Tuesday night, Feb. 20, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

DBTC thrashed Abellana National School (ANS), 12-0.

The trio of Alezandro Ledesma (10th, 45th), Joseph Garces (21st, 52nd) and Carsten Pumareja (40th, 54th) each scored a brace for DBTC.

Six other players scored for DBTC - Edgar Paredes III (23rd), Czar Daanoy (39’), Joross Tabar (49’), Nathan Lingatong (68’), Ariel Estiola (72nd) and Mark Talingting (89th).

Meanwhile, DBBH demolished Scolares FC, 10-0.

Stephen Cantago scored a hat-trick for DBBH with goals in the 41st, 46th and 64th minutes. Ivan Globa (5th, 27th), Travis Colina (22nd, 29th) and Devon Gala (25th, 33rd) scored two goals each, Shane Nanual added a goal in the 70th minute.

Last Monday, Cebu FC (CFC) Academy totally outclassed Scolares FC, 9-0, with an impressive performance by Charles Ventura.

Ventura hit the back of the net six times for CFC. He scored in the second, 12th, 38th, 42nd, 67th and 89th minutes. Merick Baloria had a brace, scoring in the eighth and 40th minutes, while March Trinidad scored in the 55th minute.

On the other hand, University of San Carlos (USC) defeated University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 5-2.

DBTC is at the top with three points but is ahead in goal difference over DBBH, CFC and USC.

The winner of the CVFA Under-19 Qualifier will earn a slot at the Philippines Football Federation (PFF) Under-19 Boys National Championship.