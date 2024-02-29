Bosconians show CFC who’s boss in Sinclair U19

WHAT was supposed to be a match between two contenders turned out to be a coronation for Don Bosco Technology Center as the Bosconians said hello to Cebu Football Club Academy from the other side of an 8-0 rout during the Central Visayas Football Association Sinclair Under 19 qualifiers at the latter’s homecourt, the Dynamic Herb Cebu Stadium.

Both teams were undefeated and hadn’t conceded a goal prior to the meeting, with CFC holding the top spot with 12 points on a 4-0 record. However, CFC’s unblemished record only lasted nine minutes, with the prolific Joseph Kyne Garces scoring the first of his three goals to increase his tally to 11 goals in four games.

Nine minutes later, Garces banged in another before completing his hat trick in the 39th minute. The Bosconians didn’t give CFC a chance to recover as Czar Robert Daanoy put the outcome beyond doubt in the 41st for a 4-0 score at half time.

“It was a good game and the players were highly motivated. They were fully focused and were working as a unit,” said DBTC coach Glenn Ramos.

The focus was on full display in the second half as DBTC ended CFC’s dreams of a comeback with three goals in an eight-minute span. Carsten Pumareja struck in the 47th, while Alezandro Domecq Ledesma had back to back goals in the 48th and 55th before Mark Anthony Talingting banged in the final nail in the 90th.

Aside from losing its first game, CFC will also lose the services of two players who were sent off due to a red card. Fortunately, the rough play didn’t bother DBTC.

“I always remind my players to play with intelligence and composure and to set the team. I’m very happy with their performance, especially in attack and transition defense,” said Ramos.

Both DBTC and CFC Academy have 12 points with the Bosconians ahead on goal difference. DBTC has a chance to complete a sweep as it faces Don Bosco Boys Home, a 6-0 loser to CFC, and winless Scolares FC.

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos showed its balanced offense with six players finding the back of the net in a highly entertaining 7-5 win over Scolares FC.

Grazzel Abatayo gave USC the lead in the ninth, before Jerry Bonghanoy got the equalizer in the 14th. Jancint Cuico got USC again in the 21st but Keven Burki equalized two minutes later.

After Peter Caminade put USC ahead in the 25th, back-to-back goals by Axelle Osua (33rd), Burki (34th) and Bonghanoy (36) had Scolares dreaming of a first win, 5-3. However, USC bounced back in the second half with Jahmelo Ballesteros, (47), Cyrus Maraquio (60, 79), and Thomas Matthew Valle (68) finding their marks. / ML