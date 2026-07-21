Boss Toyo apologizes after criticizing Kara David documentary

CONTENT creator Boss Toyo has apologized after receiving backlash for questioning Kara David’s documentary about an illegal dumpsite found on an Aeta ancestral land in Subic, Zambales.

The documentary aired on GMA’s “I-Witness” on July 12 under the title “Ibinasurang Paraiso” (“Paradise Turned Into a Dumpsite”). It showed how a mountainous area within the Aetas’ ancestral domain had been turned into a dumpsite by the local government.

The documentary stated that the Aeta community was forced to leave the land inherited from their ancestors because of the foul odor coming from the dumpsite.

Boss Toyo, however, claimed that the property is now privately owned and that the waste there has already been segregated.

Kara David, on the other hand, said that her team spent more than a month investigating the issue and noted that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) itself ordered the closure of the dumpsite after declaring it illegal. As a result, many netizens criticized Boss Toyo, saying he had been misinformed.

“It’s clear that there was a violation of the law, and the mayor’s office itself said, ‘We accept accountability.’ You probably watched it yourselves. I’ll leave it to you to judge,” Kara explained. / TRC