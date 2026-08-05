Boss Toyo speaks out after viral altercation

Content creator Boss Toyo admitted that he is not a perfect person and, like everyone else, is capable of making mistakes.

He shared a lengthy statement on Facebook after a video of his altercation with fellow content creator Boss Mel during a basketball game went viral.

“I was pushed around, cursed at and provoked. I’m a content creator because of ‘Pinoy Pawnstars.’ I’ve never claimed to be a saint or someone who is exceptionally kind.”

Boss Toyo said that while he considers himself a kind person, he is still human and has limits.

“Yes, I’m kind, but I’m still human. Don’t take that away from us. We’re all the same. Sometimes I think it would be easier to just live a quiet life. But there are so many people who look up to me and see me as a source of hope.”

He added that he does his best to avoid conflicts but eventually lost his patience.

“I’ve always said that I’m all about love and peace. But don’t let it reach the point where you keep testing a person. Thank you once again. / TRC S