Boss Vic speaks on Sarah G’s current situation

VIVA FILMS producer Vic del Rosario Jr. gave a telling response to the rumors that Sarah Geronimo is pregnant with her first child with Matteo Guidicelli.

In an interview with entertainment press in Manila after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Boss Vic said the singer-actress will return to work next year.

“She’ll be working next year. That’s all I can say. I don’t want it to come from me, but it seems people already know that she can’t work. That’s all I can say,” Boss Vic said.

“For now, she can’t work yet, next year, because, well, she’s enjoying her happy life,” he added.

When asked whether Sarah and her mother, Divine Geronimo, have reconciled, Boss Vic said they have always been on good terms.

“They’ve always been okay. They never fought. So, I think it’s wrong to say that they’re not on good terms. Maybe it’s just been publicized more now. They’ve always talked to each other. As for Matteo, I think they’ll be okay by next year. Right? Everything gets resolved at the right time,” Boss Vic said, as reported by PEP. / TRC