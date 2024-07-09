Bottled water price list released for Palaro ‘24

Vendors near the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) sell bottled water at more than 100 percent higher than the suggested retail price set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

A 500 milliliters (mL) bottle of Nature’s Spring purified water, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of P9.90, is being sold for P15 to P20.

CCSC is the main venue of the Palarong Pambansa 2024, a national sporting event participated in by student-athletes.

The event officially opened on Tuesday afternoon, July 9.

The DTI has released a comprehensive price list for bottled water during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu.

Prices vary by brand and size, ranging from P6 for a 325mL bottle of SM Bonus Distilled Water to P88 for a 6+1L pack of Wilkins Distilled Water.

Before the Palaro Pambansa, street resellers often sold bottled water from P15 to P20.

High supplier costs

Vendors cite high supplier costs as the reason for the markup.

Mercy Andrade, a reseller on N. Bacalso Ave., explained that suppliers charge P240 for a 24-bottle pack, forcing her to sell each bottle P5 above the SRP.

“Our seller doesn’t lower the price, and we resellers only make P5 per bottle,” she said in Cebuano.

However, Christian Purgatorio sells water bottles for P9 to P10. He purchases from Nature Spring’s factory in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at P180 per pack, or P7.50 per bottle.

Another reseller, Alby Cabaltica, who sources from Purgatorio, sells bottles for P15. He justifies the P5 increase, citing transportation costs to distant areas.

DTI’s price list

Here is DTI’s approved list of prices for bottled water: Absolute Distilled Water is priced at P12 for a 350mL bottle, P16.25 for a 500mL bottle, P27.50 for a one-liter bottle, and P82 for a six-liter jug.

SM Bonus Distilled Water costs P6 for a 325mL bottle, P8.00 for a 500mL bottle, and P50.00 for a six-liter jug. Wilkins Distilled Water is available at P12 for a 350mL bottle, P17 for a 500mL bottle, P25.00 for a one-liter bottle, and P88.00 for a 6+1L pack.

For purified water, Nature’s Spring Purified Water is priced at P9.90 for a 500mL bottle and P15.40 for a one-liter bottle, while Wilkins Pure Water costs P11 for a 500mL bottle and P18 for a one-liter bottle.

For mineralized water, Refresh is available at P6 for a 350mL bottle and P8.25 for a 500mL bottle. Robinsons Mall offers mineralized water at P10.45 for a 500mL bottle. Summit mineralized water is priced at P11 for a 350mL bottle, P14.50 for a 500mL bottle, P22.50 for a one-liter bottle, and P75.00 for a six-liter jug.

The DTI and Cebu City Government will monitor prices to prevent manipulation and ensure compliance with the SRP bulletin. The public is encouraged to report overpricing incidents to the DTI Cebu Provincial Office at r07.Cebu@dti.gov.ph or by calling (032)253-2631 or (032)255-6971. / FRED LEANDER VALDOS, VSU INTERN