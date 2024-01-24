Boxers show up for media workout

IN A dazzling showcase of power and precision, the atrium of Nustar Resort & Casino hosted a media workout on Jan. 24, 2024, providing a sneak peek into the fierce training regimen of fighters gearing up for the much-anticipated “Kumbati 16” by Omega Sports Promotions.

Featured in the headlining event are Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta (22-3, 18 KOs) and Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo (17-1-1, 11 KOs) in the IBF Jr. Flyweight eliminator.

In the co-main event, Froilan Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs) is geared up to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight title. The formidable opponent in this title defense is none other than Japan’s Keita Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 KOs), setting the stage for a riveting rematch.

The media workout provided a glimpse into the intensity and dedication of these fighters as they fine-tune their skills for the upcoming bouts.

Catch “Kumbati 16” by Omega Sports Promotions at Nustar Cebu Convention Center on Jan. 26.