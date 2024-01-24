Cebu

Boxers show up for media workout

READY FOR BATTLE. Boxers show up at the Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 16” media workout (from left): Benny Cañete, se Keita Kurihara, Phissanu Chimsunthom and Froilan Saludar. / SUNSTAR cebu
READY FOR BATTLE. Boxers show up at the Omega Sports Promotions’ “Kumbati 16” media workout (from left): Benny Cañete, se Keita Kurihara, Phissanu Chimsunthom and Froilan Saludar. / SUNSTAR cebu

IN A dazzling showcase of power and precision, the atrium of Nustar Resort & Casino hosted a media workout on Jan. 24, 2024, providing a sneak peek into the fierce training regimen of fighters gearing up for the much-anticipated “Kumbati 16” by Omega Sports Promotions.

Featured in the headlining event are Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta (22-3, 18 KOs) and Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo (17-1-1, 11 KOs) in the IBF Jr. Flyweight eliminator.

In the co-main event, Froilan Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs) is geared up to defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight title. The formidable opponent in this title defense is none other than Japan’s Keita Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 KOs), setting the stage for a riveting rematch.

The media workout provided a glimpse into the intensity and dedication of these fighters as they fine-tune their skills for the upcoming bouts.

Catch “Kumbati 16” by Omega Sports Promotions at Nustar Cebu Convention Center on Jan. 26.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph