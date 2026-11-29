EMAN Bacosa suffered his first career knockout loss at the hands of Joshua Padual in the third round of their 10-round lightweight bout on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Bukidnon.

Padual of Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, unleashed two thunderous uppercuts that sent Bacosa, the son of Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, to the canvas.

Bacosa managed to get back up, but Padual, sensing an opportunity to finish off his opponent, charged forward and rained down a barrage of punches, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Bacosa dropped to an 8-3-1 record and absorbed his second consecutive defeat following a unanimous decision loss to Rodelyn Perez last June.

Bacosa entered the bout as the heavy favorite, while Padual was unfazed and had other plans in mind, eventually pulling off a massive upset after consistently targeting the body in the early rounds, paving the way for his third-round stoppage win. / RSC