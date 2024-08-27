Boy, 11, drowns in Boljoon, Cebu

A 11-YEAR-OLD boy was found dead during a search and rescue operation conducted by the members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and local fishermen around 5 p.m. on August 26, 2024, in Barangay El Pardo, Boljoon, Cebu.

This information was confirmed by Mae Medz Aniasco Altamira, the aunt of the victim, Niño Sestoso, a Grade 5 student and resident of the said barangay, in an interview with Sunstar Cebu.

According to Altamira, her nephew was fishing with his two uncles and older brother using a net along the shore of El Pardo around 10 a.m. on August 26, 2024.

However, when they returned to the shore to grill their catch, they noticed that Niño was missing.

They went to their house hoping that he had gone home earlier, but he was not there.

As a result, a search and rescue operation were launched, and Niño was later found trapped in a large hole in the rocks with no signs of life.

Altamira believed that Niño might have swam in the area where the sea current was strong and got stuck in the large hole, which went unnoticed by his companions. (DVG. TPT)