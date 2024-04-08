Boy, 4, dies after falling from 27th floor of condo unit

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD died after he fell from the 27th floor of a condominium in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Monday morning, April 8, 2024.

The boy was rushed to an uptown area hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigation showed that the boy’s body hit a canopy on the third floor before falling to the floor near the swimming pool.

Sheela Pariñas, corporate secretary of the condominium, told SunStar Cebu that they received a call from their property management at 6:15 a.m. alerting them to a loud thud.

Upon inspection, they discovered the boy who had fallen from the 27th floor. An ambulance from the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation was immediately called to transport the child to the hospital.

Before the incident, the boy’s mother went to the kitchen to make coffee. She left her two children, including the four-year-old boy, in the room. She thought her children were still asleep.

When the mother returned, the four-year-old boy was missing. She started looking for him, but failed to find him in their rented unit of the Median Condominium on La Guardia Extension.

The mother went down to the lobby and continued her search. There, she heard people say a boy had fallen from one of the upper floors.

When she checked the information, the mother was stunned to learn that it was her son.

Mabolo Police Station chief Maj. Romeo Caacoy Jr. told SunStar Cebu that it could be possible that when the mother walked to the kitchen to make coffee, the door of the room had remained ajar, allowing the boy to go out.

The boy possibly went to the balcony and climbed using a small chair before falling to his death.

Caacoy said their investigation is still ongoing, and they will get further statements from the mother.

The unit has been sealed for further investigation by a team from the Scene of Crime Operation.

Caacoy said the mother is cooperating with police and investigators will conduct an ocular inspection of the unit.

They are also awaiting a copy of the security camera footage from condominium management.

The boy’s father is an overseas worker. / GPL, KAL