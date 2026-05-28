Boy Abunda proud of his celebrity scholars

On his YouTube channel, Boy Abunda proudly introduced his celebrity scholars, Kaori Oinuma and Aljon Mendoza.

The two are currently studying at Philippine Women’s University. Kaori is taking up Psychology, while Aljon is pursuing Marketing Management.

“They’re very welcoming and very considerate when it comes to our schedules. Our professors are also easy to approach,” Kaori told Boy.

Aljon shared that being an irregular student comes with challenges, but he said he is enjoying the experience. Both expressed their gratitude to the TV host for giving them the opportunity to finish their studies.

At present, Kaori is preparing for the Psychometricians Licensure Examination, while Aljon is focused on completing his remaining subjects. / TRC S