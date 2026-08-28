Boy died, grandmother injured after truck struck them in Balamban

A BOY, 8, was killed and his grandmother injured after they were hit by a Canter truck outside the public market in Barangay Sta. Cruz-Sto. Niño, Balamban, past 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Police identified the fatality as Akio Vhix Espinosa, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while his grandmother, Vicenta Espinosa, 63, remained under medical care. They are residents of Sitio Breeding, Barangay Prenza.

Investigation showed that the truck moved while its driver was outside checking its battery, hitting the grandmother and grandson as they crossed the road. The vehicle then struck a parked tricycle.

Niño Natural, 35, owner of the tricycle, told authorities that he saw truck driver Darwin Mariano, 38, trying to start the vehicle before it apparently stalled or failed to start.

Mariano then got out to check the battery. While he was inspecting it, the truck began moving and struck the two pedestrians.

The truck’s front wheel ran over the boy before the vehicle continued moving and hit Natural’s parked tricycle.

The truck and the parked tricycle were also damaged in the incident.

Police did not immediately provide details on the extent of the grandmother’s injuries or explain what caused the truck to move while Mariano was outside the vehicle.

Mariano was taken into custody by the Balamban Police Station. Police said he could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. / JDG