Boy dies after being hit by a truck in Liloan town

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy perished in a road accident in Barangay Jubay, Liloan town, northern Cebu, at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The victim was identified as Johannes Earl Dungog, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police said the boy was riding a motorcycle driven by his father, 53-year-old Rogelio Dungog Jr., when a Howo truck, operated by 45-year-old Lemuel Mojillo of Barangay Lawaan III, Talisay City, changed lanes and struck the motorcycle's tail, sending the victims to the ground.

The father was rushed to a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City after sustaining injuries.

However, the 11-year-old child was not so fortunate, as the truck ran him over, killing him.

"Ingon ang driver sa dump truck milihay daw siya sa delivery truck sa LPG! Wala siya kabantay nga naa sab sa kilid ang motorsiklo naigo," according to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of Liloan Police Station.

(The dump truck driver said he avoided a delivery truck carrying LPG. But he was not aware of the motorcycle’s presence beside the delivery truck).

Gingoyon told SunStar Cebu that both vehicles were going north when the incident occurred.

Gingoyon said the truck was going to Carmen town to get limestone that will be delivered to Alcoy town in southern Cebu. (GPL TPT)