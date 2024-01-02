Boy drowns in SRP

A 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Baywalk in South Road Properties (SRP), Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, around 4 p.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The victim was identified as Mark Lastimoso, a resident of Sitio Palsy, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Investigation conducted by Waterfront Police Station 3 personnel under the command of Police Major Efren Diaz Jr. revealed that the victim was swimming with his friends when he failed to resurface.

It was thought that the victim was experiencing seizures.

Rescuers conducted a search and located the victim, but they were unable to revive him. (DVG, TPT)