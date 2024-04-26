Boy electrocuted while retrieving kite from power line

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy suffered burns to his arms and legs after he was electrocuted while retrieving his kite that got entangled with in overhead power line.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Sitio Upper Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Master Sergeant Jerry Ares, case investigator from Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 5, the minor climbed onto their neighbor’s roof to retrieve the kite using a metal rod, which came in touch with the live wire, causing him to be electrocuted.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Medical Center in Cebu City for treatment. (DVG, TPT)