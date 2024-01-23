Boy electrocuted while using electric rod to catch fish in Pinamungajan town

A 16-year-old boy who used an electric rod to catch fish in a creek was electrocuted.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, in Purok Canal, Barangay Rizal, Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as John Braxton Salomon Alqueza, of Barangay Buhingtubig, Pinamungajan.

Gloria, 45, the victim’s mother, narrated to the Pinamungajan police headed by Major Gilfred Baroman that her son left around 10:30 a.m. to go fishing with his friend Jerry Tañajora in a creek in Purok Canal.

At around 1 p.m., the victim reportedly fixed the electric rod, but he accidentally touched the live wire, causing his death.

The victim’s body was submitted for an autopsy to determine if there was foul play in his death. (GPL, DVG, TPT)