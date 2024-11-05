Boy hospitalized after metal rod pierced his arm while retrieving ‘takyan’

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was wounded after a metal rod pierced his arm in Sitio Alceka, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, around 4 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2024.

He was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

According to some witnesses, the victim named Andrei Romer Abellana was playing a weighted shuttlecock or takyan with his friends when the toy landed on a roof.

Andrei climbed onto the roof to recover it, but as he descended, his foot slid on the fence, and he landed on a sharp metal rod with a hook, piercing his upper arm.

Unable to free himself, the boy's companions called for help.

The barangay tanods later arrived and contacted the Bureau of Fire Protection for assistance.

After nearly two hours, the BFP personnel were able to cut the metal rod.

Homer Abellana, Andrei's uncle and a delivery rider who was informed of the incident, stated that he has been caring for the victim because Andrei's mother works in Manila and his father shows little regard for the youngster.

However, he stated that the boy is now in stable condition but has developed a fever as a result of the injuries.

Homer explained that his nephew usually plays basketball or takyan in the afternoons.

On the day of the incident, the basketball court was used by older players, so Andrei and his friends chose to play takyan instead.

Homer is requesting aid from the Cebu City government to fund Andrei's medical expenses, as their family is struggling financially. (AYB, TPT)