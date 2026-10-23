Boy, Kris reunite for exclusive interview

After 11 years, Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino have reunited.

The reunion took place during Kris’ guest appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, which will air on GMA on Oct. 28 and 29.

The special episodes feature an in-depth interview covering Kris’ health, finances, love life, politics and family.

Abunda described the interview as 11 years in the making. The last time they spoke was in October 2023 in California, although their conversation took place online rather than on a talk show.

The episodes are part of Abunda’s birthday celebration as he turns 65 on Oct. 29.

“Kris, yes. She’s going to be a big part of my celebration, and we had… after 11 years, we did over two hours of a spirited conversation. Bimby joined us, too. So I look forward to watching it,” Abunda said. / TRC S