Boy passes away days after being hit by lightning in Carcar City

A 16-year-old Grade 10 student lost his life after being struck by lightning around 3 p.m. on October 11 in Sitio Danawan, Barangay Liburon, Carcar City, Cebu.

This was announced by Macky Nadela Alfeche, the older brother of the victim, Lemuel, a resident of Sitio Kalindoy in the same barangay.

According to Macky, his younger brother passed away around midnight on Wednesday, October 16, at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

Macky mentioned that his brother sustained severe burns in the body, with his neck severely bruised.

During the incident, the victim was playing soccer with his neighbors when a loud crack of lightning struck the ground, electrocuting Lemuel and another companion, Shane, who is currently recuperating at the Carcar Provincial Hospital. (DVG)