Boy with disability dies in fire

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy with disability died after he was trapped in a fire that razed their house around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Barangay Liloan, Santander town in

southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Johnvin Miñao, a resident of the area.

Investigation by the Santander Police Station and the Bureau of Fire Protection showed that the victim, who reportedly had a developmental disability, was alone in the kitchen cooking when the fire broke out, based on statements from witnesses.

The victim’s mother, Janet Tinerepe, 35, was washing clothes at the time, while his father, Ervin Miñao, 39, was working at a construction site.

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the house, which was made of

light materials.

Neighbors tried to help, but the flames had already grown too large and they failed to rescue the victim trapped inside the house.

The victim’s charred remains were recovered during clearing operations conducted after the fire was put out.

Firefighters in Santander were continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire.

The victim’s remains were brought to a funeral parlor in the town.

Residents in the area gathered outside the burned house after the incident as authorities processed the scene and carried out clearing operations. / AYB