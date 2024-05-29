Boysen erases 16-point lead to beat Modern Windows

BOYSEN rallied from 16 points down to defeat Modern Windows, 60-59, and take the lead in the standings of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup on May 26, 2024, at the Benedicto College gym.

Modern Windows got off to a fast start and erected a 27-11 lead early in the second canto. However, Boysen responded and trimmed to deficit to only two at halftime, 32-30. The two teams went back and forth in the second half, but in the end, it was Boysen who emerged with the victory, its seventh in nine games.

Chester Hinagdanan and Buck Sia had 15 points each for Boysen, while Alvin John Rival tallied 11 markers.

In other contests, Davies Paint crushed Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 69-51. Davies didn’t take long to surge in front as they took a 23-4 lead in the second canto to pave the way for the dominant victory.

John Buhawe had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for Davies.

Lastly, Landlite Philippines Corporation bested Buildrite, 61-57. Aaron Yang scored 20 points for the winning side. / JNP