Boysen Paint to face Modern Windows in Corporate Cup finals

BOYSEN Paint and Modern Windows will compete in the finals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup after they defeated their respective foes in the semifinals on June 23, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Boysen Paint outlasted Davies Paint in overtime, 82-76, while Modern Windows beat the Landlite Philippines Corporation, 74-65.

Chester Hinagdanan had 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and two blocks to pace Boysen to the thrilling win. Abet Ceniza added 17 markers, while Dexsel Caadan had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Boysen led by as many as 14 points, 43-29, but Davies rallied late in the fourth and took a 67-64 lead. However, it hung tough and tied the game at 70-all after four straight free-throws from Hinagdanan.

The teams traded blows in the extra session, but Boysen had too much firepower down the stretch and hacked out the win.

Meanwhile, Kim-Kim Rebosura had 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead Modern Windows to the finals. Justin Aspacio added 13 points while Francis Cabigas contributed 10 points and 11 boards. / JNP