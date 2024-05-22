Boysen routs Davies Paints, improves to 6-2

BOYSEN asserted its might in the second half to stymie Davies Paints, 74-60, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 6th Corporate Cup on May 19, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Boysen held a slim one-point lead at halftime, 34-33, but extended it to nine, 58-49, heading to the final canto. The veteran-laden squad then kept Davies at bay to claim its sixth win in eight matches.

Chad Go had an impressive double-double of 17 points and 20 rebounds, while Dexter Caadan added 11 markers, 10 boards, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Meanwhile, Modern Windows kept in step with Boysen as it too moved to 6-2 with an easy 94-74 win over Buildrite. Justin Aspacio and Darren Morandante scored 28 points each to push Modern Windows to the dominant victory.

Lastly, Landlite dominated AAC, 65-52. Mark Bajenting proved too difficult for AAC to defend as he tallied a whopping 34 points in the Landlite’s win. / JNP