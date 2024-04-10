Boysen thrashes Davies Paint

BOYSEN Paint thrashed Davies Paint, 74-53, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup on April 7, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Boysen took full control of the game in the second half, outscoring Davies 36-18 to snatch the dominant win. Miggy Aparri was a force inside, putting up a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Judilla added 11 markers for Boysen.

In other games, Landlite Philippines Corp. thwarted the Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 91-62. Anthony Bajenting had an outstanding game with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks, as Landlite opened the game firing on all cylinders and never let up until the very end.

Aaron Yang had 13, while Jeofar Gerundio scored 11 points.

Lastly, Buildrite ended Modern Windows’ unbeaten streak, 68-63. Jason Cinco led the charge for Buildrite, scoring 17 points. Ferdinand Tiro continued his stellar performance in this tournament, putting up a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards. Veteran forward Jun Villacorta was likewise effective with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. / JNP