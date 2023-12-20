Bozhilov: On girlbossing, being a mother and winning Mrs. Continental International 2023

“Our mission is to ensure education is within everyone’s reach, offering scholarships to children and guiding them towards professional success after graduation. I firmly believe that education unlocks the door to success in the Philippines.”

Her commitment to these causes is not just lip service. Through her organization, ESKWELA.ORG.PH, she is actively involved in making education accessible and providing scholarship programs, upholding her belief that education is the cornerstone of success in the Philippines.

Juggling roles

with grace, grit

In an intimate conversation, Bozhilov shared insights into her life’s balancing act. As a mother of two, a wife, and a business leader, she emphasizes the importance of self-respect and happiness.

“It’s about finding joy in every role, nurturing self-respect, and never forgetting your roots,” Bozhilov shared. Her 13-year marriage with her Bulgarian husband, strengthened by mutual respect and love, stands as a testament to her belief in the power of enduring values.

Her secret to a long-lasting relationship and thriving in multiple roles? “Happiness is a choice,” she said, underscoring the significance of finding joy in every aspect of life, despite the stress and demands of her multifaceted career.

Empowering dreams

To mothers and women who dream of following in her footsteps into pageantry, Bozhilov has a message that resonates with clarity and purpose: “To be a pageant queen entails time, commitment, dedication and training. Just like anything in life, if you want to be good at something, you have to train and learn from the best,” she shared.

Her journey to the crown was not a solitary one. It was bolstered by a dedicated team, including National Director Aida Patana and designer Cris Cadungog, who helped her build the confidence and foundation necessary to excel.

Beyond her role in pageantry and business, Bozhilov is a staunch advocate for sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, particularly in combating climate change. Her recent accolade as the “Most Empowered Woman of the Year” by Nation Builders & Mosliv Awards stands as a tribute to her commitment to making a tangible difference in the world.

Bozhilov’s story is not just about winning a crown; it’s about the relentless pursuit of excellence, the power of a well-rounded personality, and the impact of a woman who believes in the potency of her dreams. Her journey, marked by grace, grit and grandeur, serves as an emblem of hope and inspiration, not just for aspiring beauty queens but for every individual who believes in the transformative power of ambition, hard work and a heart devoted to the greater good.

In the end, Loue Manuel Bozhilov is not just a titleholder; she is an example of hope, a mirror reflecting the aspirations of countless women, and a reminder that in the intricate dance of life, one can indeed soar high without losing sight of the ground that nurtures and sustains. S