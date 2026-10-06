BP pounces on USC

THE Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs pulled off a thrilling 69-62 come-from-behind victory over the gritty University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

After trailing for most of the game, the Cheetahs found their rhythm in the middle of the fourth quarter, unleashing a decisive finishing kick to secure their sixth victory in seven games.

The win moved Benedicto College into a tie with defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers for the top spot in the standings.

The Warriors, meanwhile, slipped to 5-3 in a tie with the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at fourth.

Benedicto’s Den Rick Orgong spearheaded the comeback with a game-high 22 points and four rebounds, while Serge Gabines added eight points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Kenneth Babacon chipped in eight points.

Jhoernel Tangkay paced the Warriors with 14 points, while Rey Enriquez finished with eight.

The Warriors appeared poised to pull off an upset after taking a 58-56 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

But John Carlo Sabroso changed the complexion of the game when he buried a three-pointer to put the Cheetahs ahead, 59-58, with 4:52 remaining.

From there, the Warriors struggled to convert their opportunities and committed crucial turnovers, allowing Benedicto to seize control.

Orgong then stretched the Cheetahs’ lead to 61-58 as Benedicto tightened its grip on the game.

The Warriors’ late struggles from the free-throw line also proved costly, with Tangkay missing several attempts in the homestretch as USC’s comeback hopes faded.

The Cheetahs will next face defending champion UV Green Lancers in a highly anticipated showdown that could have major implications for the top spot.

UC stuns UV in OT

In the high school division, Mark Jovil Datoon erupted for 27 points as the UC Baby Webmasters rallied for a 78-67 overtime victory over the UV Baby Lancers.

Aside from his 27-point explosion, Datoon delivered the biggest shot of the game when he drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 61-all in regulation and send it into overtime. He then sealed the victory with a series of free throws in the extra period.

The game was tightly contested from the opening tip, featuring nine lead changes and six deadlocks.

The Baby Lancers appeared poised to escape with the win after taking a 61-58 lead on Jean Russel Bano’s free throw with 17.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

But on the ensuing possession, UC patiently worked the ball around until Datoon found himself open beyond the three-point line after receiving a pass from Jay Xander Bulagsak and calmly knocked down the triple with just 4.5 seconds left to force overtime at 61-all.

In the extra period, Earl Joshua Booc joined Bulagsak and Datoon in an 8-4 run that gave UC a 69-65 lead with 2:26 remaining.

UV managed to cut the deficit to 69-67 when Darlico Kuno Gantuangco scored against UC big man Jade Bialan.

That, however, proved to be the Baby Lancers’ last push as they committed a series of costly misses, including Gantuangco’s two missed free throws in the final 10 seconds.

Bulagsak finished with 15 points, while Bialan contributed 11 points and 16 rebounds.

For UV, Liam Terrence Chua led the way with 13 points, while Kirbey Borbon and Cyruz James Generol added 11 points apiece.

The victory moved UC Main, coached by Calib Gawangon, to the top of the high school standings with a 6-1 record. The Baby Lancers, on the other hand, slipped to seventh place with a 2-3 card. / JBM