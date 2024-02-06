BPAT member in Compostela town nabbed for illegal possession of firearm

A MEMBER of the Barangay Peace Action Team (BPAT) from Purok Bamboo, Barangay Basak, Compostela town, northern Cebu, yielded an unlicensed .357 revolver when the operatives of the Criminal Information and Detection Group (CIDG) Mandaue City Field Unit raided his house early on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit led by Police Captain Nigel Sanoy was armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Allan Francisco Garciano against Dennis Pareja Yonco, 39, the subject of the operation.

Sanoy stated that they filed for a search warrant after verifying the locals' claims that the suspect would always fire his gun when he gets drunk, terrifying them.

“Although he is a member of BPAT, his tendency of pulling a gun proved to be troublesome, particularly when he was drunk. Perhaps because their place is quiet and in the mountain,” Sanoy said in Cebuano. (With TPT)