BPI app unveils 'pay via QR'

TO ENHANCE convenience, the Bank of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) app introduced its latest feature — Pay via QR.

While scanning QR codes to pay in stores has been mostly associated with other e-wallet apps, BPI seeks to change user habits and make cashless payment even easier for its clients by offering the feature right on the BPI app. BPI app users can now pay thousands of stores and restaurants directly using QR PH codes, dropping the need to put cash into e-wallets first, simplifying the payment process.

Fitzgerald Chee, head of Consumer Platforms at BPI, said: “Users can simply open their BPI app and tap the QR icon on the upper right, then scan and pay.

With this feature, customers can go cashless, without the need for wallets or cashing into e-wallets, making payments for shopping and dining more seamless.”

It’s important to note that some stores may use QR PH codes that are linked to personal accounts rather than merchant or business accounts.

Upon scanning the QR PH code with the BPI app, the top of the screen should say “Pay merchant.” If it shows “Transfer to other banks,” it means that the merchant is using a personal account, and the transaction may have interbank transfer fees./ PR