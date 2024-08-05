BPI celebrates 100th year operation in Cebu

THE City of Cebu and Cebu Province have passed resolutions recognizing the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) as a partner in nation-building.

In another historic first, both government units passed the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 16-185-2024 and Sangguniang Panlungsod 1736-2024 in time for the bank’s 100th year of operation in Cebu.

BPI is the first bank to operate in Cebu. Its first branch was in Cebu on Calle Norte America now D. Jakosalem St.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution 1736-2024 stated: “BPI has played a crucial role in Cebu’s economic growth and development, providing financial services and support to various sectors, thereby contributing to the province’s prosperity

and progress.”

Similarly, Sangguniang Panlungsod 1736-2024 stated: “BPI Cebu celebrates its 100th year of banking presence in Cebu City on Aug. 1, 2024, being the first bank to operate in Cebu, and has been a steadfast partner to the Cebuanos for the past century.”

“We are honored to have been given this recognition both by the provincial and city government as we celebrate a century of BPI’s presence in Cebu. The resolutions highlight the bank’s stability and resilience, and they inspire us to continue to make a positive impact on the region’s economic and social landscape, as aligned with our vision of helping build a better Philippines—one family, one community at a time,” said TG Limcaoco, BPI’s president and chief executive officer.

Cebu is also home to the BPI Museum Cebu, which was established in 2011. Located along Magallanes cor. P. Burgos St. in Cebu City, the museum held its grand public opening on Aug. 5, 2024, to share with Cebuanos the history of money and banking not only in the Philippines but also in Southeast Asia.

To date, BPI has 43 branches all over the Cebu island.

As it celebrates its 173rd anniversary this month, BPI said it continues to uphold banking excellence. With a focus on digitalization, cybersecurity, sustainability and financial inclusion, the bank said it remains committed to transforming experiences and keeping its customers at the heart of all that they do. / KOC