BPI net income up 5.2% to P50.5B in first 9 months

BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) reported a P50.5 billion net income for the first nine months of 2025, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier, driven by higher revenues that offset rising expenses and provisions.

Total revenues rose 13.2 percent to P142.3 billion, supported by a 16.2 percent increase in net interest income to P109.1 billion on the back of stronger loan growth and higher margins.

Non-interest income grew 4.2 percent to P33.3 billion, boosted by credit cards, wealth management, and trading gains.

Operating expenses climbed 10.3 percent to P65.5 billion, though BPI’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 46 percent.

Total assets reached P3.5 trillion, while loans and deposits rose 13.3 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively. The bank also opened BPI Wealth Singapore to expand its

Asian presence. / KOC