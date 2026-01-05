BPI plans up to P5B bond sale

THE Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said on Monday it plans to issue up to P5 billion ($89 million) in peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds, with an option to upsize, as it taps the domestic market to fund eligible social projects.

The two-year BPI SIGLA Bonds due 2028 will be marketed from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4, 2026, with listing at the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. expected on Feb. 13, the bank said in a statement.

Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance projects aligned with BPI’s sustainable funding framework and Asean Social Bond standards.

BPI Capital Corp. and ING Bank N.V.’s Manila branch will act as joint lead arrangers and selling agents. / KOC