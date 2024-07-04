BPI to offer P5B ASEAN sustainable bonds

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) intends to offer and issue P5 billion Peso-denominated fixed-rate ASEAN Sustainable Bonds due 2026, with an option to upsize, as the third tranche of its P100 billion Bond Program approved by its Board of Directors on May 18, 2022.

The net proceeds of the offer will be used for the financing or refinancing of new or existing eligible green and/or social projects as defined under, and consistent with, BPI’s Sustainable Funding Framework.

The Sustainable Bonds, which will have a tenor of one and one-half (1.5) years, will be offered at a minimum investment amount of P500,000, and in additional increments of P100,000.

The offer period will commence on July 18, 2024, and end on Aug. 2, 2024.

The Sustainable Bonds are expected to be issued and listed with the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. on Aug. 9, 2024.

BPI Capital Corp. and Standard Chartered Bank are the Joint Lead Arrangers and Selling Agents of the offer. / PR