BPIA, tana! guide tourists beyond usual spots

TOURISTS arriving in Bohol can explore places beyond the island’s usual attractions through a new visitor discovery guide launched by Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) and a Bohol-based exploration platform called “tana!”

The guide offers locally curated routes, insider recommendations and community-driven stories through QR codes, printed mini-zines and a dedicated section in the tana! mobile app. They point visitors to local eateries, community spaces, natural attractions and other experiences that reflect everyday life in Bohol.

The materials also include airport tips, such as where to find 24-hour tourist SIM kiosks, the Grab booking booth, last-minute travel essentials at Nomad Express and vantage points within the terminal.

The partnership also introduces five itineraries under the “Bohol Maxxing” campaign. These include a reimagined countryside tour with firefly watching, a half-day immersion in Tagbilaran City and a coastal and farm experience for returning visitors interested in permaculture farming and cacao roasting.

Aldwin Uy, BPIA general manager under Aboitiz InfraCapital Bohol Airport Corp., said the initiative aims to make the airport the start of visitors’ connection with the island.

“Our goal at Bohol-Panglao International Airport is to ensure that the passenger’s journey doesn’t just end at the terminal, but rather begins with a deep, immediate connection to the island,” Uy said.

Tana! said its recommendations are reviewed and curated with community input so featured places reflect those genuinely valued by local residents. / MVG