BPLO closes 6 firms for permit lapses

SIX establishments in Mandaue City were ordered this week to cease operations after failing to comply with business permit and land use requirements despite repeated notices from the City Government.

The Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) issued notices of suspension with cease and desist orders (CDOs) against the establishments as part of intensified enforcement of business regulations and land use policies.

BPLO head August Lizer Malate said one of the closed establishments was an industrial hardware warehouse operating near a residential subdivision, where residents had complained about noise and dust from its operations.

“We had no choice but to order the owner to stop operations until the necessary permits were secured,” Malate said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Another establishment, an automotive repair shop, was also ordered to stop operating after it allegedly continued operating without securing a business permit despite repeated reminders from the city.

Land use compliance

Malate said the City is strictly enforcing land use regulations to ensure businesses operate only in areas where they are allowed and do not adversely affect nearby communities.

“One of our requirements is a locational clearance to ensure that a business is allowed in its chosen location. Our goal is to make sure businesses operate in harmony with the community and do not negatively affect public peace and safety,” he said.

Malate said the BPLO has received more complaints this year, which he attributed to residents becoming more vigilant in reporting businesses that may be operating without permits or violating city regulations.

“So far this year, we have received many complaints. The community has become more vigilant in reporting businesses that may not have permits. As the city’s enforcement arm for regulating businesses, we ensure the law is implemented reasonably and with due process. We issue notices before ordering closures,” he said.

He said that although most inspections are conducted during the annual business permit renewal period, the office has adopted a risk-based inspection approach that prioritizes establishments with higher environmental, sanitation and public safety risks, as well as those that become the subject of complaints.

Due process observed

Malate said complaints submitted through the City’s Facebook page, including anonymous reports, are evaluated and acted upon.

“Even if the reports are anonymous or sent through our Facebook page, we take them seriously. We observe due process, and once they comply with the requirements, the cease-and-desist order will be lifted,” he said.

Businesses issued CDOs may resume operations after securing the necessary permits and complying with all requirements set by the city, Malate said. / SHERYN MAE SINOY, UV INTERN