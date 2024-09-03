BPLO monitors 10 online gaming sites

POLICE authorities in Mandaue City are ramping up efforts to ensure that no Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) are operating illegally, with the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) taking the lead in monitoring 10 online gaming establishments in the city.

BPLO head August Lizer Malate said their focus is on preventing activities that might resemble those of Pogos, particularly after a recent raid in Lapu-Lapu City.

Law enforcement agencies raided an alleged Pogo hub at the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, rescuing 162 foreign nationals. The raid highlights the potential dangers of these operations, including connections to cybercrimes such as scams, digital fraud, and human trafficking.

Concerns have surfaced regarding the operations of 141 companies involved in information and communication technology (ICT) and online gaming.

These businesses, which employ over 2,000 people as of 2023, are now under scrutiny amid fears that some may be engaged in unauthorized Pogo activities.

In response, Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede announced during a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, that e-gaming activities in the city are now under intensified surveillance.

Bercede said, while no applications or permits for Pogo operations have been filed, based on records from the city police and the BPLO, the possibility of unauthorized activities remains a concern.

“All games like that (e-games) are now being monitored by our police,” Bercede said in Cebuano, confirming that coordination with the city police has been strengthened to ensure thorough monitoring.

Malate said a series of inspections have been conducted on online gaming operations and ICT businesses within the city.

While no evidence of illegal Pogo activities has been discovered during these daily inspections, Malate confirmed that monitoring efforts will continue.

He added that business process outsourcing companies in the city are also being scrutinized to verify the legitimacy of their operations.

Bercede added that so far, there have been no reports of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese nationals, renting spaces in the city for potential Pogo operations.

E-games, or electronic gaming, refer to legal, regulated online gaming and betting activities within the Philippines, catering to domestic players.

These include various online casino games and sports betting platforms that operate under licenses from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

In contrast, Pogos are online gaming companies primarily serving offshore clients, particularly Chinese nationals. Pogos have been under intense scrutiny due to their involvement in various illegal activities, including tax evasion, cybercrime, and human trafficking. / CAV