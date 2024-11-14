BPLO steps up business monitoring ahead of holiday season, Sinulog fest

THE Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) in Mandaue City is ramping up its monitoring of businesses as the Christmas season nears, with efforts set to intensify further as the Sinulog Festival approaches.

BPLO chief August Lizer Malate said on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, that their focus will be on ensuring businesses comply with the City’s regulations, particularly those in high-traffic areas such as bars, malls, and night markets.

Malate said the increase in holiday shopping and consumer activity often leads to seasonal sales and special events, with some establishments potentially selling goods beyond what their permits allow.

“Our focus is on areas that draw large crowds, such as night markets and malls. We don’t expect issues if these businesses have the necessary permits, but we’ll be monitoring them closely to ensure compliance,” Malate said in Cebuano.

Stoppage order

Businesses operating without permits will face cease-and-desist orders, while those violating their permit conditions could be sanctioned, with penalties ranging from suspension to closure.

Malate said it is important for businesses to limit their sales to permitted goods, and prohibited activities such as selling alcohol to minors.

Mandaue City currently has 16,000 registered businesses.

Balanced approach

Malate said they will implement a balanced approach to enforcement.

“We don’t want to be overly strict but encourage responsibility, especially as more people are expected in the city,” he said.

For businesses that violate regulations, the BPLO will follow due process, allowing time for explanations and corrections before taking action.

“We’re committed to due process and giving businesses the chance to address challenges before proceeding with closures,” Malate said.

The BPLO aims to keep Mandaue City safe and orderly for residents and visitors during the bustling holiday season. / CAV