BPLO to crack down on illegitimate BPOs

THE Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) will strictly monitor over 100 call centers and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies through regular inspections, ensuring their operations align with declared business activities in Mandaue City.

This move follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s issuance of Executive Order (EO) 74 on Nov. 5, 2024, which bans Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, internet gaming and other offshore gaming activities in the country.

BPLO Chief August Lizer Malate told reporters on Thursday, Nov.14, the growing concern over illegal gaming operations masquerading as legitimate BPOs.

These companies often pose as call centers but are actually involved in illicit online gambling activities.

However, Malate said BPOs and call centers in Mandaue City have so far proven to be legitimate.

“BPOs are often identified as fronts for internet gaming operations. While they may appear to be legitimate call centers, they are, in some cases, involved in illegal gaming activities. This is what the BPLO aims to prevent,” said Malate.

Malate said inspections aim to identify and shut down such operations to maintain the integrity of the BPO industry.

The BPLO’s monitoring strategy involves both scheduled visits and unannounced spot checks.

These inspections require companies to provide essential documents such as business permits, tax compliance records, mayor’s permits, registration papers, employee contracts and other operational documentation.

Inspectors, consisting of eight to 10 personnel, will carefully examine business premises for inconsistencies in declared activities, missing permits and unusual employee behavior that may indicate illegal operations.

Malate said the crackdown is not just about enforcing legal compliance but also addressing broader societal concerns.

Offshore gaming operations have often been linked to scams, money laundering and other illicit activities.

“Unfortunately, those with malicious intent will always find ways to innovate and exploit opportunities. That’s why we need to remain vigilant,” Malate said.

EO 74 also encourages citizens to report suspicious activities, particularly in areas that are challenging for regulatory offices to access, such as subdivisions and condominiums.

Malate stressed the importance of public cooperation, urging communities to work with authorities in identifying and exposing illegal operations.

Despite the intensified monitoring, Malate assured the public that legitimate BPOs and call centers will not be unfairly targeted. / CAV