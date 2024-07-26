BPLO to crack down on liquor, cigarette sales near schools

AS THE new school year approaches, the Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City is raising alarms about vendors selling alcohol and cigarettes to minors near school premises.

To address this concern, August Lizer Malate, chief of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), said on Friday, July 26, 2024, that they will closely monitor businesses and vendors around public and private schools to ensure no stores, vendors or small businesses are selling cigarettes or alcohol near schools.

These measures apply to all schools, including elementary, high school and college institutions in Mandaue City.

In public elementary and high schools, more than 50,000 students have enrolled for the School Year 2024-2025, which will start on Monday, July 19.

Malate, in a statement, said vendors must not be selling liquor and cigarettes within a 100-meter radius of a school.

If caught selling liquor and cigarettes near school premises, vendors will face penalties of at least P500 or be issued a cease and desist order.

Repeat offenders will lead to the cancellation of their business permits or licenses.

Starting July 29, the BPLO will conduct weekly inspections to ensure compliance. Inspectors will verify whether vendors have the necessary permits and are adhering to stipulated regulations.

The BPLO will also collaborate with the Traffic Enforcement Agency Mandaue to clear vendors obstructing roads and pathways used by students and vehicles.

Malate said regulations restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages in public areas. As a result, the City prohibits the sale or service of alcohol near educational institutions. While vendors are permitted to sell these products, they are strictly forbidden from opening or serving them within view of schools or students.

Republic Act 9211, also known as the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003, prohibits the sale or distribution of tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of a school, public playground, or any facility frequented by minors.

Mandaue City’s Ordinance 14-2018-1340 regulates the sale and consumption of intoxicating liquor within the city. This ordinance prohibits the sale of liquor within a 100-meter radius of schools and other facilities frequented by minors. / CAV