BPO firm clinches 10 wins at 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

INTOUCHCX, a global leader in customer management and technology solutions that is currently making its mark in the Philippine business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, has clinched 10 wins, including five gold awards at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

IntouchCX has grown significantly in the Philippine market since its expansion in 2016 with campuses in Manila, Cebu and its newly-opened Clark location.

IntouchCX was awarded gold in the categories of Innovative Achievement in International Expansion, Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year, Innovative Management in Business Product & Service Industries and Most Innovative Customer Service Department/Team of the Year.

The company was also a recipient of the Silver Awards for Innovative Achievement in Growth, and Innovative Achievement in Customer Satisfaction.

Dishant Bhojwani, chief operating officer at IntouchCX received a Gold award for Most Innovative Customer Service Executive of the Year, a Silver award for Thought Leader of the Year, and a Bronze award for Most Innovative Leader of the Year, highlighting his significant contribution and leadership in driving the company’s success.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is a renowned award-giving body conferring recognition for innovation in the workplace throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 150 executives serving as evaluators./ KOC