BPO firm hiring thousands in Cebu amid AI threats

ABOUT 6,000 jobs are up for grabs in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro as outsourcing firm Teleperformance (TP) Philippines expands its recruitment drive amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) that is now disrupting the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The company will hold a one-day job fair in Cebu City on Oct. 15, targeting applicants for customer experience and business support positions as it seeks to build a workforce equipped for the industry’s evolving demands.

The recruitment drive comes as AI tools increasingly automate routine customer service and back-office tasks, prompting outsourcing companies to adapt their operations and develop capabilities that combine technology with human expertise.

For Cebu, one of the country’s major information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) hubs, the hiring initiative highlights the sector’s continuing role in generating employment even as AI reshapes traditional outsourcing services.

TP said the recruitment activities form part of its efforts to expand its AI-enabled workforce in response to growing demand from global clients for workers equipped with AI-ready skills.

Available positions cover telecommunications, healthcare, travel, financial services, retail, digital advertising, sales, search engine optimization and other customer experience and

business support functions, depending on account requirements.

Applicants may include experienced BPO professionals, fresh graduates, career shifters and first-time jobseekers, subject to the qualifications for

specific roles.

“TP’s 30-year presence and success in the Philippines are anchored by our strong regional footprint across the Visayas and Mindanao,” said Marlon de Mesa, executive vice-president for operations support at TP Philippines.

He said the company aims to provide Filipinos with opportunities to develop in-demand skills and build careers without leaving their home communities.

The Cebu job fair will be held at Seda Ayala Center Cebu in Cebu Business Park. The company’s Cagayan de Oro recruitment event is scheduled for Oct. 13.

TP said qualified applicants may access competitive pay, incentives, sign-on bonuses for select positions, and training and career development opportunities.

The hiring initiative comes as the Philippine IT-BPM industry seeks to sustain employment and remain competitive by adopting emerging technologies while developing higher-value services. / KOC